Level 3 sex offender moves to Lynnwood

The Lynnwood Police Department and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are letting neighbors know about a Level 3 sex offender who has recently moved to the area.

Lawrence Martice Martin, 44, has recently moved to a residence in the 18000 block of 40th Avenue West.

According to court documents, Martin was involved in a prostitution ring in 1999. A 24-year-old female victim said Martin picked her up off of the streets and asked her if she was interested in making money. She agreed. He told her to charge $50 for 15 minutes of sex. She said she made $1,300 in three days and Martin kept all of it. A few days later, Martin told her to go back to work on the street. He picked her up later that day and she had made $50. Martin got mad at her for not making enough money and hit her, then forced her into the trunk of his car. He took her to another pimp’s house and sexually assaulted her. He then punched her in the face several times, breaking her nose in multiple places. He told her to clean up the blood, then told her she had two hours to make $300. She went to a nearby convenience store, called 911 and reported the assault.

Martin was convicted of the charges and sentenced to 26.5 years in prison. He was recently released from the Monroe Correctional Center and immediately transported to Western State Hospital for treatment. He was released from the hospital on Jan. 20, 2017 after a hearing. He will now be supervised by the Department of Corrections for 36 months.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Lynnwood Police Department have no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he chooses. This information is provided through the Community Protection Act of 1990.

The Lynnwood Police Department says citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Further, such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to do community notifications.