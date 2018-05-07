LHS Art Show Artists’ Reception set for May 31



Lynnwood High School will host an art show later this month at the school, located at 18218 North Rd., Bothell.

An Artists’ Reception will be held on Thursday, May 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Student photography, drawings, paintings, pottery, glass art and more will be on display during a reception on May 31 in the Agora (the main gathering area) at Lynnwood High School from 5-7 p.m. Refreshments, crafts and awards for exceptional student art will be given that evening.

Community members are invited to attend.