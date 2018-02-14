LHS Boosters to host mattress sale fundraiser on Feb. 18

The Lynnwood High School Boosters are presenting their 2nd Annual Mattress Sale Fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 18, at Lynnwood High School; the event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 30 name brand mattresses will be available for purchase at the one-day sale; proceeds from every sale will go to the Lynnwood High School Class of 2018.

For more information about the fundraiser, click https://www.facebook.com/events/494604834231177.

Lynnwood High School is located at 18218 North Road in Bothell.