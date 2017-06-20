LHS graduate Brandon Newby to coach Royals’ girls basketball team

1 of 2

After being away for more than 20 years, Lynnwood High School graduate Brandon Newby is coming back to the Royals’ court.

Newby has been hired to lead the Royals’ girls basketball program at Lynnwood after 2016-2017 head coach Brent Hudson resigned earlier this year. Newby grew up in Lynnwood and graduated from LHS in 1994.

“When I received the news that I had been offered the job by (LHS) Athletic Director Rob McMains, I really was excited to get started right away,” Newby said.

Although the start of the 2017-2018 basketball regular season is still five months away, Newby has already gotten started with some gym time with the Lady Royals – and he likes what he has seen from the team so far.

“We have already played in two tournaments this summer in Snohomish and our own Edmonds School District tournament,” Newby noted. “We have seen Arlington, Snohomish and Stanwood which will all present challenges and hard-fought competition on the court.”

“I feel that we can challenge for the (Wesco) conference and district championship as well as contend at the state level,” Newby continued. “We definitely have the athletes to contend and play basketball at a high level. I am looking forward to the challenge of keeping the Lady Royals’ legacy of excellence alive.”

Newby is no newbie to basketball; after suiting up for the Royals’ varsity team for three of his four years at Lynnwood, he went on to have a collegiate career at Northwest College in Kirkland.

Then after receiving his BA in History, Newby continued his schooling in Southern California, earning a Master’s of Science in Special Education It was there that Newby was given opportunities to coach basketball at the high school level, ultimately ending up as the boys’ head coach at Joshua Springs High School in Yucca Valley, California.

Under his leadership for three seasons beginning in 2010, Newby’s varsity squads at Joshua Springs compiled a record of 44-28 and reached the state semifinals twice.

Following the 2012-2013 season, Newby returned to Washington state. Both he and his wife Rachel – a graduate of Mountlake Terrace High School – now teach in the Lake Stevens School District. In addition, for the past two years Newby has been coaching the seventh grade girls basketball team at Lake Stevens Middle School and spent one season as an assistant coach at Mariner High School in Everett.

Newby inherits a Royals’ basketball program that has had tremendous success over the past five years. Since the 2012-2013 season, Lynnwood has gone 122-11 with four straight trips to the Tacoma Dome and the 3A state basketball tournament. The Royals returned home from all four state tourney appearances with trophies, including the state championship in 2015.

Newby will be the third head coach of the Royals’ over the past three years; after Everett Edwards ended a nine-year run heading up the program in 2016. Hudson took over for 2016-2017 and led Lynnwood to a 22-6 record and a sixth place finish at the state tourney, then reluctantly resigned the post after just one season.

“After the season was over I had to evaluate the impact that my commitment to the program was having on the other areas of life,” Hudson said. “As I reflected on the season, I realized that the number of hours, emotional drain and effort required to complete non-coaching expectations was more than I could continue to give.”

Hudson is the teaching pastor of Silver Creek Family Church in Lynnwood.

“I anticipate that Coach Newby will do great things and continue the solid basketball tradition that Coach Edwards established at Lynnwood,” Hudson added.

–By Doug Petrowski