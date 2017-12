Have a quarter? Buy a book

Throughout December, the Friends of Lynnwood Library will be selling all used books for 25 cents.

Books sales are cash-only, but there is a change machine located at the library for customers who run short on quarters.

The Friends of the Lynnwood Library is a not-for-profit, volunteer organization that helps fund a variety of library activities and projects. For more information, please contact Managing Librarian Michael Delury at mdelury@sno-isle.org.