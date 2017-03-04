    Local Rotary Clubs donate 560 pairs of shoes, $1,125 to Clothes for Kids

    Members from the Lynnwood, Alderwood Terrace, Edmonds Noon, Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Clubs dropped shoes off on Friday afternoon. Mill Creek's Rotary Club also participated in the drive.
    Members from the Lynnwood, Alderwood Terrace, Edmonds Noon, Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Clubs presented a check for $1,125 on Friday afternoon.
    A total of 560 pairs of shoes were donated by local Rotary Clubs.
    A load of shoes being dropped off at Clothes for Kids.

    Five local Rotary Clubs banded together last month to gather shoe donations for Clothes for Kids.

    After a month-long shoe drive from Jan. 26 through Feb. 24, a total of 560 pairs of shoes were collected and donated to Clothes for Kids. In addition, a check for $1,125 was delivered — $500 of that check was from Lynnwood’s First Security bank, and the remaining $625 was from Rotary Club of Lynnwood.

    The Lynnwood, Alderwood Terrace, Edmonds Noon, Edmonds Daybreakers and Mill Creek Rotary Clubs all participated in the shoe drive.

    Clothes for Kids is a non-profit organization that provides clothing for kids in need at several local school districts, including the Edmonds School District. For more information about Clothes for Kids, click here.

