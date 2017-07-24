Look for these T-shirts at Fair on 44th; design contest winner announced

The winner of Lynnwood’s T-shirt design contest was announced earlier this month.

Allan C. Carandang won the contest with his design featuring evergreen trees. The City of Lynnwood announced the winner on July 12.

For winning the contest, his design will be printed on shirts to be sold at the Fair on 44th on Sept. 9.

However, other designs still have an opportunity to win the People’s Choice Award and be used on next year’s t-shirt. The winner will also receive a $500 prize.

To vote for the People’s Choice design, click here to visit the City of Lynnwood’s Facebook page. Then, in the pinned post with the runner-up designs, “like” your favorite one to vote. Voting for the People’s Choice design will be open until Sept. 30.

For more information about the t-shirt design contest, click here.