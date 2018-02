Lowe’s home improvement and hardware store will have a hiring event at a hotel in Lynnwood on Feb. 15.

The event will hire for several store locations, including Lynnwood, Everett, Mill Creek and Seattle.

On-site interviews will be held during the hiring event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W.

