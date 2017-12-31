LPD assists with arrest of two for possession of stolen vehicle in Mountlake Terrace

Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood police officers responded Saturday to reports of a stolen vehicle located in the area of the 21500 block of 52nd Avenue West.

The vehicle, a 2016 Lexus, had been stolen in the Kirkland area. The vehicle was tracked to 52nd Avenue West by the owner, whose cell phone was still inside the vehicle, according to a Mountlake Terrace police report.

“While doing area checks, we were informed that the vehicle was possibly in the Albertsons parking lot at 44th Avenue West and 221st Street Southwest,” the report says. The vehicle was located with the assistance of a Lynnwood police officer.

Three subjects were seen driving the vehicle to an apartment complex in the 21100 block of 44th Avenue West around 1:45 p.m., according to Lynnwood police. Two of the subjects, both men in their 20s, were contacted by officers and arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. One was also reported to have stolen mail from Brier.