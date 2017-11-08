LPD offers free house checks for residents on vacation this holiday season

The Lynnwood Police Department is offering free house checks for residents on vacation this holiday season.

There are two ways to sign up:

1. Come to the clerks’ office at the station on the corner of 44th Ave. W and 194th (Veterans Way); we are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. When you’re there you’ll fill out a short sheet of information for your house check and we will take care of the rest.

2. Download an application at this link: http://www.lynnwoodwa.gov/ Public-Safety/Police- Department/Safety—Crime- Prevention/Vacation-House- Checks-and-Residential- Security.htm

The Volunteers in Public Safety (VIPS) check on all houses in the city limits of Lynnwood registered for vacation house checks. The VIPS are trained on the police radio to call an officer if they hear or see anything suspicious.

For questions on Free Vacation House Check or how to learn more about volunteering with the Lynnwood Police Department, call the Lynnwood Police Crime Prevention Section at 425-670-5635.