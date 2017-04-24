LPD Officer Mark Brinkman recognized as Law Enforcement Liaison of the Year

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) honored Officer Mark Brinkman of the Lynnwood Police Department as its 2016 Law Enforcement Liaison of the Year. Local law enforcement liaisons support traffic safety task forces and their coordinators, called Target Zero Managers, in regions around Washington State. They serve as the “go-to” person for law enforcement agencies during high visibility enforcement campaigns organized by that region’s task force.

Brinkman is described as truly dedicated to the high visibility enforcement traffic safety model in Region 10, which is Snohomish County, and works hard behind the scenes of these emphasis patrols. He is known for donating his own time, even after his law enforcement liaison funding has been spent. For the better part of a year, Region 10 was without a Target Zero Manager, and Officer Brinkman did an immense amount of work to keep the program going. He worked with 2 interim Target Zero Managers, and at times, acted as the interim Target Zero Manager himself. He managed meetings, coordinated high visibility enforcement patrols, kept the appropriate paperwork in line for WTSC, and did this work until the current Target Zero Manager, Stacey McShane, was hired.

“I am fortunate to have known Officer Brinkman for the past 15-20 years due to our paths crossing in the drug recognition expert and law enforcement liaison world,” said Bob Thompson, Washington’s Statewide Law Enforcement Liaison. “He is an outstanding drug recognition expert instructor as well as an outstanding local law enforcement liaison in Snohomish County. Washington State is very fortunate to have an officer with the dedication and determination that Mark exhibits constantly. He has been a pleasure to work with and is definitely deserving of this recognition.”

The WTSC also honored Hilary Torres, Region 6 (Clark and Skamania Counties), as its 2016 Target Zero Manager of the Year. The awards were presented at the April 20 Washington Traffic Safety Commission quarterly meeting.