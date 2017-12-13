LPD seek witnesses to vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Nov. 8

Lynnwood Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Nov. 8 on 196th Street Southwest.

The incident reportedly occurred at 5:15 p.m. An 88-year-old woman was crossing 196th Street Southwest at 76th Avenue West when she was was knocked back by a red vehicle, likely a Toyota Prius.

The victim stepped into the intersection using a walker when the walk signal illuminated. Meanwhile, the vehicle turned right at the intersection and struck the pedestrian’s walker. The collision knocked the woman back, but not to the ground. She was injured and is undergoing treatment, according to police.

“The driver appeared surprised, but continued westbound on 196th Street Southwest into Edmonds without stopping,” Dep. Chief Jim Nelson said in a press release.

The incident was reported to police on Dec. 1.

“Information suggests that the driver of a white pickup may have witnessed the collision and may have confronted the driver of the Prius,” Nelson said.

Investigators would like to speak with the driver of the red vehicle or anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information about the collision are asked to contact the Lynnwood Police Department at 425-670-5600 or csavell@lynnwoodwa.gov. Traffic Sgt. Harris may also be contacted at 425-670-5642 or dharris@lynnwoodwa.gov.