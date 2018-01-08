LPD seeks volunteers to serve as car seat technicians

The Lynnwood Police Department is searching for for volunteer car seat technicians. These volunteers teach citizens how to correctly install child car seats and assist with their installation.

To become a car seat technician, a four-day training (spread over two weeks) is required and provided at no cost to the applicant.

Training dates are: Feb. 1, 2, 8 and 9 (4-day class), 8-5 p.m. in Lynnwood.

Technicians generally volunteer four to eight hours per month for a two-year commitment.

Physical requirements include: ability to reach, grasp and lean within tight spaces – namely vehicles.

The application deadline is Jan. 19, 2018.

To apply to become a Car Seat Technician or for more information contact:

Lisa Wellington

Crime Prevention Specialist

lwellington@LynnwoodWA.gov

425-670-5635