EducationGeneralKidsPhotos Lynndale Elementary School: Looking back and moving forward Jun 12, 2015 1496 1 Lynndale Elementary teacher Rowan Grefsrud (left) and her husband Rob help place daughter Jocelyn’s handprint on a wall at the school during the Last Hurrah farewell event Friday. Lynndale Elementary will be torn down this year and rebuilt. It is scheduled to completed in December 2016. (Photos by David Pan) Lynndale Elmentary fifth grader Julee Johnson has her face painted by third-grader Dina Pyatak (right). Matt Wheaton and Jeremy Owen (right) grill some hot dogs for guests who attended the Last Hurrah at Lynndale Elementary School. Owen and Wheaton are members of Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students). Lynndale Elementary third graders Mia Cantu and Vanessa Ho (right) watch as a child plays a bean bag toss game. Lynndale Elmentary teacher Ryan Garrett is an inviting target in the dunk tank. Down goes Mr. Garrett. Lynndale Elementary teacher Rowan Grefsrud places her handprint on a wall at Lynndale Elmentary School. Rob Gresfrud gets paint put on his hand by Lynndale Elementary Administrative Support staff member Beth Strock (right) Children enjoyed an inflatable maze. Parents could reminisce about their time with the Lynndale PTA. Old photographs and annuals were on display. This mural greeted guests as they attended the Last Hurrah Friday at Lynndale Elementary School.
Would love to see photos of the old Lynndale Elementary