Lynnwood 2017 election results, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7

Here are the results for Lynnwood Mayor, City Council and School Board races, as well as the Snohomish County Fire District 1 Commissioners race — as reported on the Snohomish County Elections website as of Tuesday night, Nov. 7. The next round of results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.

You can see all Snohomish County election results here.

City of Lynnwood Mayor 33/33 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Nicola Smith 1,934 60.12% Total 3,217 100.00%

City of Lynnwood Council Position 1 33/33 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Christine Frizzell 1,709 54.12% Total 3,158 100.00%

City of Lynnwood Council Position 2 33/33 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ian Cotton 1,635 51.95% Total 3,147 100.00%

City of Lynnwood Council Position 3 33/33 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ruth Ross 1,696 54.19% Total 3,130 100.00%

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ann McMurray 8,389 56.22% Total 14,921 100.00%

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Deborah Kilgore 8,771 58.69% Total 14,944 100.00%

Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3 136/136 100.00%