Lynnwood 2017 election results, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7

Here are the results for Lynnwood Mayor, City Council and School Board races, as well as the Snohomish County Fire District 1 Commissioners race — as reported on the Snohomish County Elections website as of Tuesday night, Nov. 7. The next round of results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.

You can see all Snohomish County election results here.

City of Lynnwood Mayor
33/33 100.00%
Under Votes 111
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
George Hurst 1,278 39.73%
Nicola Smith 1,934 60.12%
Write-In (if any) 5 0.16%
Total 3,217 100.00%

 

City of Lynnwood Council Position 1
33/33 100.00%
Under Votes 168
Over Votes 2
Vote Count Percent
Christine Frizzell 1,709 54.12%
Van AuBuchon 1,443 45.69%
Write-In (if any) 6 0.19%
Total 3,158 100.00%

 

City of Lynnwood Council Position 2
33/33 100.00%
Under Votes 181
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Ian Cotton 1,635 51.95%
Shanon Tysland 1,504 47.79%
Write-In (if any) 8 0.25%
Total 3,147 100.00%

 

City of Lynnwood Council Position 3
33/33 100.00%
Under Votes 198
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Rosamaria Graziani 1,428 45.62%
Ruth Ross 1,696 54.19%
Write-In (if any) 6 0.19%
Total 3,130 100.00%
Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2
169/169 100.00%
Under Votes 2145
Over Votes 4
Vote Count Percent
Ann McMurray 8,389 56.22%
Mitchell Below 6,489 43.49%
Write-In (if any) 43 0.29%
Total 14,921 100.00%

 

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4
169/169 100.00%
Under Votes 2116
Over Votes 10
Vote Count Percent
Deborah Kilgore 8,771 58.69%
Cathy Baylor 6,110 40.89%
Write-In (if any) 63 0.42%
Total 14,944 100.00%
Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3
136/136 100.00%
Under Votes 910
Over Votes 1
Vote Count Percent
David F. Chan 4,798 49.29%
Michael Ellis 4,901 50.35%
Write-In (if any) 35 0.36%
Total 9,734 100.00%

