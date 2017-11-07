Lynnwood 2017 election results, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7

Here are the results for Lynnwood Mayor, City Council and School Board races, as well as the Snohomish County Fire District 1 Commissioners race — as reported on the Snohomish County Elections website as of Tuesday night, Nov. 7. The next round of results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.
You can see all Snohomish County election results here.
|City of Lynnwood Mayor
|33/33 100.00%
|Under Votes
|111
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|George Hurst
|1,278
|39.73%
|Nicola Smith
|1,934
|60.12%
|Write-In (if any)
|5
|0.16%
|Total
|3,217
|100.00%
|City of Lynnwood Council Position 1
|33/33 100.00%
|Under Votes
|168
|
|Over Votes
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Christine Frizzell
|1,709
|54.12%
|Van AuBuchon
|1,443
|45.69%
|Write-In (if any)
|6
|0.19%
|Total
|3,158
|100.00%
|City of Lynnwood Council Position 2
|33/33 100.00%
|Under Votes
|181
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Ian Cotton
|1,635
|51.95%
|Shanon Tysland
|1,504
|47.79%
|Write-In (if any)
|8
|0.25%
|Total
|3,147
|100.00%
|City of Lynnwood Council Position 3
|33/33 100.00%
|Under Votes
|198
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Rosamaria Graziani
|1,428
|45.62%
|Ruth Ross
|1,696
|54.19%
|Write-In (if any)
|6
|0.19%
|Total
|3,130
|100.00%
|Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2
|169/169 100.00%
|Under Votes
|2145
|
|Over Votes
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Ann McMurray
|8,389
|56.22%
|Mitchell Below
|6,489
|43.49%
|Write-In (if any)
|43
|0.29%
|Total
|14,921
|100.00%
|Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4
|169/169 100.00%
|Under Votes
|2116
|
|Over Votes
|10
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Deborah Kilgore
|8,771
|58.69%
|Cathy Baylor
|6,110
|40.89%
|Write-In (if any)
|63
|0.42%
|Total
|14,944
|100.00%
|Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3
|136/136 100.00%
|Under Votes
|910
|
|Over Votes
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|David F. Chan
|4,798
|49.29%
|Michael Ellis
|4,901
|50.35%
|Write-In (if any)
|35
|0.36%
|Total
|9,734
|100.00%