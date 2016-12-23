Lynnwood-based engineering company to be purchased by Dallas company

Dallas-based Advanced Integration Technology (AIT), an industrial automation and tooling company, announced today that it will acquire Lynnwood-based Nova-Tech Engineering.

Nova-Tech is a designer and integrator of critical assembly automation, materials handling and friction stir welding equipment and tooling for the aerospace and space launch industries. Nova-Tech’s engineering and executive team will join AIT while continuing to operate as a distinct business line and brand led by Nova-Tech’s CEO, William “Benny” Teal.

“In our industry, Nova-Tech is synonymous with engineering excellence and dedicated customer service,” said Ed Chalupa, AIT’s Chairman and CEO. “Benny and his team have established a culture that perfectly exemplifies the entrepreneurship and innovation that has always driven the aerospace industry forward.”

“The adoption of automation in aerospace is accelerating, just as the automation supply base is consolidating offshore,” said Teal. “It’s exciting to have a partner in this environment and to be a part of a platform with this scale of technology and engineering talent.”

AIT’s investment in Nova-Tech represents its second transaction in the aerospace automation sector following the purchase earlier this month of KUKA Systems Aerospace North America (as recently reorganized) in a carve-out transaction from KUKA Systems North America LLC.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.