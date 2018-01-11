Lynnwood-based Radia announces merger with two radiology groups

Lynnwood-based Radia, Inc. announced Thursday that it has merged with South Sound Radiology in Olympia and Columbia Imaging Group in Vancouver, Washington.

Through these mergers, Radia is now the largest physician owned and operated radiology group in the nation, with 200 radiologists serving over 30 hospitals and clinic partners, Radia officials stated in a press release.

South Sound Radiology (SSR) was formed in 1973 by two radiologists who had been providing services to the greater Olympia area for over 20 years. The group of over 30 radiologists serve hospitals across Southwestern Washington and owns and operates South Sound Radiology imaging center in Olympia.

Columbia Imaging Group (CIG) was formed in 2004. The group of 17 radiologists work closely with their hospital partner in Vancouver to provide diagnostic and interventional radiology services to the Vancouver-Portland area.

Radia has worked with both SSR and CIG for a number of years, sharing many of the same values, in particular, a shared a fundamental belief in the primacy of patient care and local community relationships, according to Radia.

Radia, Inc. was created in 1997 through a merger between Puget Sound Radiology and Radiology Associates, who had served communities throughout Western Washington since 1947. In addition to 200 radiologists providing professional services to hospitals and clinics in Washington, Idaho and Alaska, Radia owns and operates two joint venture imaging centers and provides 3D post-processing services through the Radia 3D Lab.