Lynnwood Chamber breakfast scheduled for May 24

The Lynnwood Chamber will host a breakfast on Thursday, May 24 from 7:30-9 a.m. at Fairwinds – Brighton Court, 6520 196th St. S.W.

The morning’s program will be presented by Peter Harvey, Financial Advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors. The topic will be elder abuse.

A complimentary continental breakfast will be available, or a full breakfast is available for purchase. Businesses can bring door prizes to promote their business.

Attendees are requested to park one lot west at Monroe Hall.

For more information or to register, click here.