Lynnwood Chamber monthly speaker series continues Thursday, June 22

The Lynnwood Chamber continues its monthly speaker series on the morning of Thursday, June 22.

Speakers on Thursday will be Mayor Nicola Smith and Assistant Fire Chief Gregg Sieloff.

Attracting local business owners, corporate representatives, community leaders and government officials, the Chamber’s monthly Membership Meetings feature distinguished speakers addressing a variety of topics relevant to business and the community. The meetings are attended by professionals from all types of businesses and is focused on truly successful networking. Meet, mix, and mingle in the morning.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. and is expected to finish by 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 22 and will take place at Fairwinds – Brighton Court, 6520 196th St. S.W.

For more information or to pre-register for the event, click here.