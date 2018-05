The Lynnwood Chamber will host a Networking for a Cause event on Tuesday, May 8 from 4-8 p.m.

The event will celebrate the start of the Chick-fil-A clothing drive benefiting Clothes for Kids, as well as the new Lynnwood Chamber office. The celebration will be held at 3815 196th St. S.W.

The event is free to attend. For more information or to register, click here.