Lynnwood City Council to further discuss property tax during Monday meeting

The Lynnwood City Council will again discuss the city’s property tax rate on Monday, and is expected to make a decision on the city staff’s recommendations.

The property taxes imposed directly by the city are expected to decrease by an average of $331 annually, mostly thanks to the creation of the South Snohomish Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA). Because the RFA was created, the City of Lynnwood can remove costs related to the Lynnwood Fire Department from its budget.

However, most property owners will see an average total increase in property taxes of about $151 annually, also due to the creation of the RFA. The RFA is expected to impose a $1.50 per $1,000 of property value as an EMS levy. Lynnwood Finance Director Sonja Springer said in previous meetings that she expects this notable increase to be seen in 2018, but not in subsequent years.

