Lynnwood City Council to elect new president; public hearing on code amendments Monday

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to elect a new council president and vice president, along with council liaisons and alternates for external organizations at its Monday, Jan. 9 meeting. In addition, the council will hold a public hearing on various code amendments that have been under Planning Commission review and also were studied at a council work session on Nov. 21.

Among the areas covered in the code amendments are mobile food vendors, off-site parking, planned unit development, and residential single family and multi-family zones.

You can see the complete agenda here. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.