The Lynnwood City Council will not be having a work session meeting at its usual time on Monday, July 3, due to the July 4 holiday the following day.

The scheduling item cancelling the meeting was approved during the council’s June 12 meeting.

Council is expected to reconvene on Monday, July 10 at its usual time: 7 p.m. at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.