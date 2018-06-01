Lynnwood City Council proclaims June as Pride month, thanks its parks and recreation volunteers

The Lynnwood City Council at its May 29 business meeting proclaimed June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month, and councilmembers also gave special thanks to its Parks and Recreation volunteers.

Collectively, park service volunteers contributed over 1,100 hours of service in 2017, said Lynn Sorden, the city’s Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts.

“Tonight, we are pleased to recognize the following groups for their dedication and stewardship of our City’s parks, trails and open spaces,” he said.

Burning without Boarders/Deep Playa

This group of 12 volunteers moved over 20 yards of play chips into the Lynndale Skate Park playground for a total of over 48 service hours.

Cub Scout Pack 331

Though they may be small Cub Scout Pack 331 are some of our hardest working volunteers. They removed invasive plants and chipped landscape beds at Lynndale park in celebration of the Martin Luther King Day of Service.

Comcast

In celebration of National Day of Service, 90 volunteers worked at Meadowdale Park removing invasive plants, adding play chips to the play area and prep for the future Pocket Farm for a total of 360 service hours.

Deloitte

A total of 27 volunteers worked together to resurface the Scriber Lake Trail with 60 yards of recycled wood chips for a total of over 121 service hours

Experience Momentum

Under owner Shanon Tysland’s leadership, 23 volunteers worked on general clean-up of the Interurban Trail, planting trees and mulching for a total of 162 service hours

Farmer Frog

Farmer Frog volunteers worked at Meadowdale Park, removing invasive plants, adding play chips to the play area and prep for the future Pocket Farm. No one from Farmer Frog was in attendance to accept the award.

Global Peace Foundation

A dedicated partner on a variety of park service projects, the foundation was recognized for their efforts to remove invasive plants and chip landscape beds at Lynndale Park in celebration of the Martin Luther king Day of Service.

Kiwanis Club of Lynnwood and Lynnwood Key Club



Volunteers from both the Kiwanis and Key Club worked to clean up and remove invasive plants along the Mesika Trail for a total of 52 service hours.

Stantec

Thirty-four Stantec volunteers worked to remove over 2 1/2 tons of Japanese Knotweed from Scriber Lake Park for a total of 70 service hours

Cordon Whalen



Cordon Whalen built and installed eight parking bollards at Lynndale park. He received donations for all the materials to complete his project. These bollards protect the park from unwanted vehicle traffic and vandalism. Whalen was not in attendance to receive his award.