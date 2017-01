The Lynnwood City Council will observe New Year’s Day on Monday night and return to session on Tuesday, Jan. 3 following a two-week winter break in December.

On the agenda, council will elect or appoint liaisons to various boards, commissions and community organizations for 2017. Council will also discuss their meeting and retreat schedules for 2017.

City Council meetings begin at 7 p.m. at Lynnwood City Hall, located at 19100 44th Ave. W.