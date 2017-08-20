Lynnwood City Council will be in recess until Sept. 4

Update: The City of Lynnwood has updated its website to show the next council work session on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The Lynnwood City Council will not meet on Aug. 21 or Aug. 28 for summer recess.

The council’s recess will end on Monday, Sept. 4.

The Lynnwood City Council usually meets on Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.