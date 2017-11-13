Lynnwood driver injured in six-vehicle fatal crash Sunday night

A Everett woman was killed and a Lynnwood woman was injured in a six-vehicle crash on southbound I-5 late Sunday night.

According to a report by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), three vehicles crashed on southbound I-5 due to a disabled vehicle possibly parked on the shoulder of I-5 in Everett. Those three vehicles were driven by a 57-year-old woman from Everett, a 25-year-old woman from Mountlake Terrace and a 63-year-old woman from Lynnwood.

After that initial collision, two more vehicle struck the first three vehicles. A sixth vehicle then crashed into the first vehicle before continuing southbound and hitting the other vehicles.

The Everett woman driving the first vehicle was declared dead at the scene. She was identified as Kathleen Mentele by WSP. The driver of the third and fourth vehicles, from Lynnwood and Shoreline, were transported to Providence Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Two other drivers, from Mountlake Terrace and Canada, were not injured. One involved driver’s status is unknown to investigators, according to a report by WSP.

WSP closed I-5 in the area of the crash for five hours Sunday night and early Monday morning to investigate the crash.