Lynnwood Expressions roller skaters head to China for World Championship

Four Washingtonians are competing this weekend in the World Roller Games Championships to represent Team USA in USA Roller Sports (USARS) in Nanjing, China. The members qualified earlier this month following the US National Championships.

Alexis Herbert, Keaton Mitchell, Esha Harwalkar and Adrienne Erickson are all members of the Lynnwood Expressions Artistic Roller Skating Club.

Prior to their departure, the four competing skaters showed their stuff at the 2017 World Team Freestyle Exhibition at the Lynnwood Bowl and Skate from 6 to 8 p.m. The four showcased their their Junior World Class (JWC) and World Class Short and Long programs during the event.

In China, Herbert will compete in JWC Women’s Freestyle and again in the Senior World Class as a pair with Eric Mueller from Illinois. Mitchell and Harwalkar will join together for JWC Pairs. Erickson will take on the Senior World Class Women’s Freestyle.

Before leaving to China, Coach Anna Carrier Barnett said the team feels “accomplished, prepared and confident.”

“They worked so hard, they spent virtually all summer in a roller rink,” she said. “This has been an extraordinary year for Lynnwood Expressions.”

The competing skaters spent six or seven days practicing, Barnett added.

This is Mitchell and Harwalkar’s second time competing at the Worlds level. They traveled to Novara, Italy for last year’s World Championship and placed fourth.

–By Annika Prom with reporting by Natalie Covate