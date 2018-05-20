Lynnwood families receive new ramps for 2018 Rampathon

1 of 4

Households around Snohomish County had new ramps installed this weekend for the Master Builder Association’s annual Rampathon.

Three such families live in Lynnwood, including the Keogh family.

Luca Keogh, 7, is a wheelchair user with spina bifida and hydrocephalus. Before the ramp, his parents needed to carry him down the steps in front of their house. But with the new ramp, Luca will be able to get to the front yard and vehicles by himself.

“He’ll be able to open the front door and go out and play like any other kid,” said Luca’s mother Sarah Keogh. “This will give him more independence. We’re very thankful for these guys coming out and doing this.”

Luca said he’s most looking forward to zooming up and down the new ramp because he likes to go fast in his wheelchair. He said he has been looking forward to getting the new ramp for a long time. His mother said he woke up early Saturday morning excited for it to be installed.

After crews arrived at the Keogh house Saturday, Luca and his older sister also got to help stain the wood for the hand rail.

Richard Lawrence of Chermak said the team had to build a platform to meet the front door’s threshold, then a ramp straight down to the driveway area.

Luca’s ramp was installed Saturday by Chermak. Other ramps installed in Lynnwood over the weekend are:

The Hussain family: Two daughters, ages 21 and seven, are paraplegic. Their parents carry both girls up and down the stairs. The 21-year-old goes to Edmonds Community College. Ramp built by Square Peg Construction on Sunday, May 20.

Glenn and Vanessa Martin, 61, have been diagnosed with debilitating forms of arthritis. Ramp built by Blackwood Builders Group.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate