A group of kids got to learn what it’s like to be a real firefighter during special training drills at Lynnwood Fire Camp on Thursday.

Kids ages 11-14 participated in this year’s fire camp. Activities on Thursday included climbing a 70-foot ladder and learning “Fire Attack” strategies, under the supervision and guidance of Lynnwood fire crews.

The week-long camp occurs annually through the City of Lynnwood.