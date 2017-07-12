Lynnwood fire crews respond to fire south of Everett started by fireworks

Illegal fireworks are being blamed for an early morning fire that caused more than $100,000 damage to a warehouse in unincorporated Snohomish County south of Everett.

An employee called 9-1-1 at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday to report flames coming from a skylight in the 45,000-square-foot warehouse in the 2800 block of 119th St. S.W. Flames were visible inside the building when the first firefighters arrived, said Leslie Hynes, public information officer for Snohomish County Fire District 1.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. No one was injured. Firefighters from Fire District 1, Lynnwood and Everett responded and had the fire under control in about 15 minutes. Fire damage was contained to the roof. There was water damage inside an area of the warehouse used to store construction supplies.

An investigator from the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office found evidence of illegal fireworks use on the roof where the fire started.

“We’d like to remind everyone that fireworks are only legal in unincorporated Snohomish County on July 4 and illegal fireworks are not allowed at any time,” Hynes said.

Fire District 1, the county’s largest fire department, had 39 fire responses on July 4 – double what the district typically sees in one week. Most were brush fires, but at least a couple resulted in minor damage to homes and other structures.

Fireworks have been responsible for more than $3.25 million in property loss in Fire District 1 since 2005, displacing 15 households from homes and apartments.