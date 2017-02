1 of 3

The Lynnwood Fire Department honored its first four battalion chiefs and four new captains during a special oath of office and badge pinning ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

Battalion chief is a new rank for the Lynnwood Fire Department. Mike Vanderpoel, Mike Hudson, Jason Turner and Jason Blachly are the first four to be honored with the title.

During the badge pinning, Marc Duvall, Joseph Nicolas, Keith Sessions and Neil Young were given the title of captain.