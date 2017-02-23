Lynnwood Group Health location becomes Kaiser after acquisition

1 of 2

The Lynnwood Group Health building now has new Kaiser signs, after the healthcare company acquired Group Health earlier this year.

The acquisition process began in December 2015. The Washington Insurance Commissioner approved the acquisition on Jan. 13, 2017. The deal then closed on Feb. 1, 2017. The move brings Kaiser Permanente to an additional 19 counties in Washington State, with 25 primary care clinics in 17 cities, three urgent-care facilities and four outpatient surgery centers.

Under the agreement, Kaiser will invest $1.8 billion into a new nonprofit community foundation called Group Health Community Foundation, which “will be independent of Kaiser Permanente, but Group Health’s legacy of caring, innovation, excellence, equity and inclusion will live on in this new foundation,” according to a press release.

Group Health has 650,000 members in Washington and Idaho, according to our online news partner The Seattle Times. For more information about the acquisition from The Seattle Times, click here.

More Group Health locations will change to Kaiser Permanente locations in the coming weeks following the acquisition.

Lynnwood’s new Kaiser Permanente is located at 20200 54th Ave. W.