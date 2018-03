Lynnwood High School’s booster club will hold a silent auction on Friday, March 9.

The event will feature live music, light refreshments and a dessert bar. The silent auction will include donations from local businesses. Proceeds will benefit arts, academics, sports and clubs at Lynnwood High School.

All are invited to attend. Cost is $10 at the door. The event will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. at Lynnwood High School, 18218 North Rd., Bothell.