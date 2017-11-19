Lynnwood High School students to host blood, food drives this week

Lynnwood High School students will be hosting a couple of events this week to benefit the local community.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, the Lynnwood High School gym will be transformed into a blood donation center. Students, working with Bloodworks Northwest, will celebrate its 24th Annual Blood Drive. Blood donations can be given from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. in the school’s gym. Lynnwood High School is located at 18218 North Rd. in Bothell.

Also this week, Lynnwood High School music department students will be seen at local grocery stores to collect food for the Lynnwood Food Bank on Wednesday, Nov. 22, which is a non-school day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Participating students will collect non-perishable food items from shoppers and donors at several stores.