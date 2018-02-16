Lynnwood Honda technician named national champion

Edmonds-based Lynnwood Honda’s Service Technician Rob Dykstra earned the title of 2017 TOPTECH National Champion during a contest for American Honda service technicians. As the winner, Dykstra will represent American Honda at the first ever World Technical Contest in Japan in May 2019.

Dykstra won the local zone competition out of 88 techs and qualified to compete in the national competition at Honda’s headquarters in Torrance, Calif. TOPTECH competitors faced identically bugged 2018 CRVs, for which they were given two hours to diagnose and repair a list of symptoms.