Lynnwood HS Jazz Combos to perform Saturday at Edmonds Arts Festival

Two years ago, the Edmonds Arts Festival allocated space under a tent on the plaza area above the Edmonds Library to showcase local jazz groups.

“We played as much jazz as we could for three days,” recalled Peter Bennett, who coordinates Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Jazz Colony. The concept of the Jazz Colony is to give students a chance to play all summer long, improving their jazz playing skills in an environment of safe clinics and small combos.

In the beginning, Arts Festival performances consisted mostly of jazz combos of two to six musicians from Edmonds-Woodway. “But last year we decided it made sense to get as much as we could from the entire local area,” Bennett said, and Mountlake Terrace High School jazz combos joined in as well.

This weekend, “Jazz on the Plaza” will begin its third year at the Edmonds Arts Festival. “This year we expanded our scope and so we have five great high school represented, each with jazz combos,” Bennett said. They include Edmonds-Woodway High School with 11 combos, plus musicians from Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Garfield and Kamiak high schools.

“We also have a few alumni jazz combo bands playing as well,” Bennett said. “We have 28 one-hour jazz combos going all day every day of the festival. For Sunday morning at 10 and 11, we have acoustic guitar players for a mellow start, but then back into jazz from 12 noon till the end.”

A local funk jazz bands will play Sunday evening from 5-6 p.m.

“It is significant to note that all of these jazz combos are great,” Bennett said,” including many of the players from the EWHS and Terrace jazz bands that were nationally recognized at the Essentially Ellington competition in May.

Jazz on the Plaza schedule for Edmonds Arts Festival 2017

Saturday, June 17

10-11 a.m.

EWHS Jazz Combo: “EJ Brannon Group”

EJ Brannon Drums

Andrew Tjandra Piano

Carson Mock Guitar

Josh Geibel Bass

11 a.m.-noon

EWHS Jazz Combo “Equilibrium”

Celeste Gould Trumpet

Audrey Tibbets Alto/Bari

Anthony Edwards Drums

Vecinda Keys Bass

Dylan Hartono Piano

Audrey Tibbits Alto Sax

Noon-1 p.m.

EWHS Jazz Combo “Jared Perez Jazz Group”

Jared Perez Trombone

Kai Fisher Drums

Rylan Fisher Bass

Jai Lasker Guitar

1-2 p.m.

EWHS Jazz Combo “Bainbridge Yohannes Jazz”

Kyle Bainbridge Bari Sax

Miriel McFarland Drums

Graeme Hafford Alto Sax

Nebee Yohannes Piano

Rodney Ocfemia Bass

2-3 p.m.

EWHS Jazz Combo: “Five for Five”

Brandt Fisher Tenor Sax

Jack Hillman Trombone

Cedar Lange Drums

Nebee Yohannes Piano

Rodney Ocfemia Bass

3-5 p.m.

Lynnwood High School Jazz Combos

Jahn Sandsmark Saxophone

Drew Thomas Trumpet

Kai Decker Trumpet

Kanu Vasdev Trombone

Zech Latimer Drums

Angelo Zane Guitar

Dillon Mathews Bass

5-6:20 p.m.

Garfield HS Jazz Combo

Marco Thompson Bass

Aidan Siemann Tenor Sax

Jack Graves Guitar

Joseph Poole Drums

6:30- 8 p.m.

Kamiak HS Jazz Combo

Ben Leonard Alto Sax

David Musoke Tenor Sax

Noah Venditto Trumpet

Aanna Tukan Bass

Aiden Becker Drums

Clarke Biard Piano

Sunday, June 18

10-11 a.m.

Bear Lund — Guitar singer

11 a.m.-noon

Guitar Quartet — “Cedarfolk Foursome”

Noon-1:50 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace HS Jazz Combo 2

Andrew Sumabat and Friends

2-3:50 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace HS Jazz Combo 1

Andrew Sumabat Horns

Gian Neri Guitar

Dimitrio Neri Piano

Andrew Vinther Bass

Kieran Faris Drums

4-5 p.m.

EWHS Jazz Combo “Bainbridge Yohannes Jazz”

Kyle Bainbridge Bari Sax

Miriel McFarland Drums

Graeme Hafford Alto Sax

Nebee Yohannes Piano

Rodney Ocfemia Bass

5-6 p.m.

EWHS Alumni – “Cape Funhouse” (Funk Fusion Mix)

Dylan Faltisco Keyboards – Bass

Jared Squires Guitar

Trevor Church Drums

Brandon Marcus Haley Tenor Sax

The 2017 Edmonds Arts Festival runs Friday through Sunday. More information is available at the Arts Festival website and Facebook page.