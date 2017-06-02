Lynnwood HS’s first and only track coach Duane Lewis retires after 51 years

It won’t surprise anyone that a track coach walks at a brisk pace.

But it’s not just the track where Duane Lewis is known for traveling rather quickly, our online news partner The Seattle Times reports. For years, the longtime Lynnwood track and field coach could be seen roaming the halls at Lynnwood High School with a piece of paper that listed the day’s tasks.

Lewis retired from teaching history in 2002 but was still visible around the school. Lewis has coached track and field since the original LHS opened in 1971 and could often be seen checking on his athletes’ grades or scouting a physical education class for new students to join his program. But after 46 years leading the Royals’ program — and 51 years of coaching overall — the only track and field coach Lynnwood High School has ever known is calling it a career.

