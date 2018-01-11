Lynnwood Library to host forum for Alzheimer’s caregivers Jan. 25

Helping an Alzheimer’s patient can be daunting. How do caregivers maintain their own mental and emotional resilience? In this “Issues That Matter” series forum, representatives from the Alzheimer’s Association of Washington State, Homage Senior Services, the Northshore Senior Center and Verdant Health Commission will explain what resources are available to families and others faced with the challenge.

The event is free and open to everyone. It will take place on Thursday, Jan. 25, starting at 7 p.m.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Avenue West.

If you have questions or need physical accommodations, please contact the library at 425-778-2148.

Other forums in the Issues That Matter: Mental Health series can be viewed here: https://www.sno-isle.org/issues-that-matter.

Sno-Isle Libraries “Issues That Matter” programs are meant to encourage community conversations on high-profile topics. These events are free and open to the public. Funding is provided by the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation: https://sno-islefoundation.org.