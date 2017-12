Kids can make scarves Thursday during a Create It Club event at the Lynnwood Library.

The event will run from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21. Click here for more information. The event is open to kids ages 6-11 years old and their caregivers.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W.

The event is funded by Friends of the Lynnwood Library.