The Lynnwood Library’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) Club will hold an Egg Drop event on Thursday, March 15 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

The event will allow kids between the ages of 6-11 years old to design and create a container that will protect an egg during a perilous drop–then drop the egg in the contraption to see if it breaks or if it was safe.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W. For more information about the event, click here.