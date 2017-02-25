Lynnwood man arrested following fatality collision in Everett

Everett police detectives said they have arrested and booked a 30-year-old Lynnwood man on vehicular homicide charges following a fatal single-car collision Friday night.

Detectives were called to the 7700 block of Hardeson Road around 8 p.m. Friday after officers found a damaged car in the roadway. Earlier, an officer attempted to stop the vehicle as it drove northbound on 5th Avenue West without headlights but it did not stop and drove off at a high rate of speed. The officer did not pursue the car, police said.

The driver of the damaged vehicle fled the scene before officers found it. He left behind an injured 38-year-old man in the front seat and an unresponsive woman in the back seat. Both were transported to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, where the woman died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Based on tips from neighbors and a police K-9 unit, the driver was located hiding nearby and arrested. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on hit and run and vehicular homicide charges.

Police said that based on the investigation, it is believed the vehicle continued northbound on 5th Avenue West onto Hardeson Road at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line on a wide corner, left the road and struck a rock wall before returning and coming to rest in the center of the roadway.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body to determine cause and manner of death and will provide identity once family has been notified.

The involved vehicle, a Nissan Altima, was impounded as evidence and awaits a search warrant to enter the vehicle.

No medical update was available on the injured male passenger.