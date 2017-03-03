Lynnwood man arrested for vehicular homicide after Feb. 24 crash in Everett

A Lynnwood man was arrested for vehicular homicide and injury hit-and-run over the weekend, after crashing into a wall in Everett.

Two passengers were inside the vehicle. One was killed in the crash, the other was injured.

According to court documents, the incident began in Everett, near the intersection of 5th Avenue West and West Casino Road, on Feb. 24. An officer saw a maroon Nissan Altima driving without its headlights on. The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, but it sped off northbound at speeds of about 80 miles per hour, according to a witness.

The officer discontinued his pursuit. Moments later, the suspect sped into a wide curve where 5th Avenue West turns into Hardeson Road. The driver, who is from Lynnwood, lost control of the vehicle. A witness said the vehicle fishtailed before slamming into a rock wall.

The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Both passengers remained in the vehicle. One was critically injured and later died at a hospital. The other complained of pain on the right side of his body, but was okay.

The driver had been on the run for almost two hours before he was found, according to court documents. Officers located him based on tips from nearby residents and a successful K-9 track. The suspect was missing one shoe, had blood on his wrist, walked with a limp and complained of chest pains.

Lynnwood Today is not naming the suspect as he has not yet been formally charged.