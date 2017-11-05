Lynnwood man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-5 Sunday morning

A 42-year-old Lynnwood man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-5 early on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on northbound I-5 in the city of Everett around 1 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol, the vehicle lost control, leaving the roadway to the right and striking a barrier on the right shoulder before crossing back onto the road, crossing all five lanes of travel and striking the barrier on the left shoulder. The vehicle eventually came to rest in the middle of the road.

The driver, 42-year-old Diosdado Mostrales of Lynnwood, was declared dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Washington State Patrol. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.