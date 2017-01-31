Lynnwood man stabbed by Edmonds woman on quest to be serial killer

A 24-year-old Edmonds woman was ordered held on $1 million bail Tuesday after she was arrested for stabbing a Lynnwood man at a Highway 99 motel Monday night, telling police she wanted to become a serial killer and that she planned to eat the victim’s heart.

Lynnwood police were called to the Walgreen’s store, located in the 20700 block of Highway 99, at 11:30 p.m. Monday where a 29-year-old Lynnwood man was found bleeding from a wound to his chest. The man told police he had met the woman online after posting a Craigslist ad for companionship. Lynnwood Today is not naming the woman as she has not been charged with a crime.

According to the victim, the two ended up at Lynnwood’s Rodeo Inn, and were talking on a motel room bed when the woman asked the victim several times if he was a serial killer. When the victim responded that he was not, the woman allegedly said, “Well I am a serial killer!” and climbed on top of him, stabbing him in the chest with a pocket knife.

After a struggle, the man escaped and after reporting the incident to the motel clerk, ran to the nearby Walgreen’s to wait for police. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he was treated for a punctured left lung.

According to the probable cause document, the woman was detained by police in the motel parking lot, and during her interview, she told the officer “I’m a loon.” In addition to planning to eat the victim’s heart, she had written a note to leave on the body, declaring her intention to kill again.

She was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and booked into Snohomish County Jail.