Lynnwood man suffers gunshot wound, shooter killed in Highway 99 altercation

A Lynnwood man was shot and injured during an altercation at a Highway 99 bar early Saturday morning. The man who shot him was shot and killed by an armed employee.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident, which was reported at 2 a.m. at a bar in the 13600 block of Highway 99.

Witnesses told officers there had been an altercation between patrons.

“A 29-year-old man left the bar, retrieved a gun from his vehicle and began firing shots in the parking lot, injuring one of the patrons,” Sheriff’s Office officials said in a release Saturday.

The injured patron is a 23-year-old man from Lynnwood. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound and is expected to recover, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

“A 28 year-old male employee of the bar who was armed shot and killed the suspect,” the release states. “No arrests have been made at this time and this incident remains under investigation.”