Lynnwood mayor, council president issue statement regarding FD1 commissioners

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith and Council President Benjamin Goodwin issued a joint statement on Wednesday, saying they are glad two Fire District 1 commissioners have agreed to being reprimanded and to attend diversity training.

On Tuesday night, the Fire District 1 commissioners David Chan and Bob Meador, along with the two other commissioners present at the meeting, voted in favor of reprimanding themselves. The move came after video surfaced of the commissioners making comments that some viewed as racist. Chan and Meador did not know their microphones were on at the time and were discussing recruiting and hiring paramedics.

“Could we hire a Mexican paramedic?” Chan asked. “I dunno,” Meador replied, laughing. “It’s cheaper,” Chan responded, also laughing. “I don’t wanna,” Meador said. “I don’t want those immigrants. They can’t do the job.”

In a letter issued Wednesday, Smith and Goodwin said the remarks “do not in any way reflect the values of our city,” and “These commissioners acted on their own volition and did not speak on behalf of the Fire District or Snohomish County.”

“We are committed to standing together with the people of Lynnwood, and Snohomish County in opposing hate, violence, and acts of intolerance committed against our community members,” the letter concludes.

The full statement from Smith and Goodwin is below:

The City of Lynnwood is committed to being a safe, welcoming and equitable community for all. The racially charged and offensive remarks made by two Fire District 1 Commissioners do not in any way reflect the values of our city. These comments are appalling, highly insensitive and do not reflect the ethics and integrity which elected officials are sworn, under oath, to uphold.

These Commissioners acted on their own volition and did not speak on behalf of the Fire District or Snohomish County. This is an issue for the Fire District and their constituents to address, and we are pleased to learn that the two Commissioners have agreed to accept a reprimand and attend diversity training.

We are committed to standing together with the people of Lynnwood, and Snohomish County in opposing hate, violence, and acts of intolerance committed against our community members.

Sincerely,

Mayor Nicola Smith and Council President Benjamin Goodwin