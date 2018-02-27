Lynnwood, Meadowdale athletes named to All-Wesco winter teams

Accolades were handed out this week by the Wesco League coaches of local high school winter sports teams with a score of Meadowdale and Lynnwood student athletes among those honored.
Boys Basketball
Second Team, 3A Conference
Dan Barhoum (Meadowdale)
Justin Chambers (Meadowdale)
Honorable Mention, 3A Conference
Jerry Boston (Lynnwood)
Alex Macias (Lynnwood)
Girls Basketball
Second Team,3A Conference
Nakia Boston (Lynnwood)
Amayah Kirkman (Lynnwood)
Honorable Mention, 3A Conference
Lilly Williams (Meadowdale)
Boys Swimming
First Team, 3A South Conference
Sean Nguyenle, 200 Yard Individual Medley (Meadowdale)
Sean Nguyenle, 100 Yard Butterfly (Meadowdale)
Max Khaperman, 100 Yard Freestyle (Meadowdale)
Wrestling
First Team, 3A South Conference
Aria Zarei, 132-pound division (Meadowdale)
Elias Lynch, 138-pound division (Meadowdale)
Oscar Vazquez, 145-pound division (Lynnwood)
Ben Duong, 160-pound division (Meadowdale)
Alex Krueger, 285-pound division (Meadowdale)
–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski