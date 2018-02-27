Lynnwood, Meadowdale athletes named to All-Wesco winter teams

1 of 4

Accolades were handed out this week by the Wesco League coaches of local high school winter sports teams with a score of Meadowdale and Lynnwood student athletes among those honored.

Boys Basketball

Second Team, 3A Conference

Dan Barhoum (Meadowdale)

Justin Chambers (Meadowdale)

Honorable Mention, 3A Conference

Jerry Boston (Lynnwood)

Alex Macias (Lynnwood)

Girls Basketball

Second Team,3A Conference

Nakia Boston (Lynnwood)

Amayah Kirkman (Lynnwood)

Honorable Mention, 3A Conference

Lilly Williams (Meadowdale)

Boys Swimming

First Team, 3A South Conference

Sean Nguyenle, 200 Yard Individual Medley (Meadowdale)

Sean Nguyenle, 100 Yard Butterfly (Meadowdale)

Max Khaperman, 100 Yard Freestyle (Meadowdale)

Wrestling

First Team, 3A South Conference

Aria Zarei, 132-pound division (Meadowdale)

Elias Lynch, 138-pound division (Meadowdale)

Oscar Vazquez, 145-pound division (Lynnwood)

Ben Duong, 160-pound division (Meadowdale)

Alex Krueger, 285-pound division (Meadowdale)

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski