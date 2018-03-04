Lynnwood, Meadowdale high school students of the month for February

Lynnwood High School

Student Name: Ernest Ople

GPA: 3.627

Clubs & Activities: I am part of Applied Production, which is responsible for putting on this year’s musical, “The Music Man!”

Athletics: I have been figure skating since I was 7 years old and recently started skating again.

Awards: Honor Roll

Significant School Project: A very significant school project that has stuck with me would be my Biotech Expo project that I completed during my junior year. It focused on the rise of teenage depression in today’s society and how we can essentially combat it. As a huge mental health advocate, having the opportunity to talk about it to students who came to the expo was such an honor. Topics regarding mental illnesses in our society today are treated like a taboo, so to have the opportunity to discuss with and educate them about the topic was such a gratifying feeling. It was awarded the most organized poster.

Current Employment: I work at the AMC Theater at the Alderwood Mall.

Future Educational Goals: I plan on attending Edmonds Community College for the next two years to get my associates degree in psychology and plan on transferring to a four year university, possibly Washington State or University of Washington Seattle, to further my education.

Future Career Goals: I am interested in becoming a clinical psychologist or a psychiatrist, specializing in adolescence.





Student Name: Nyesha Adams

Mother’s Name: Kelley Morrison

Father’s Name: Valmy Adams

GPA: 3.785

Honors: I’ve taken a multitude of Honors and AP classes, including AP calculus and Honors English.

Awards: I’ve received many awards throughout my academic career. A couple of them would be a Gold President’s Award and Honor Roll Award.

Community Service: I helped bake and set up a sale that was going on at my mom’s employer a couple years ago, to which all the proceeds went to Children’s Hospital.

Significant School Project: One significant school project that I have done would be the Biotechnology Research Project that I participated in last year. It is significant to me because I was able to learn and teach others about methods in order to prevent Alzheimer’s disease, which is a disease that is prominent within my family.

Current Employment: Anime World

Future Educational Goals: I will be furthering my education by going to college. Because of the career I am going into, I will be going to school for the next 10-12 years after I graduate from high school.

Future Career Goals: I want to become a psychiatrist so I can help others that are suffering from mental health issues.

Meadowdale High School

Student Name: Yubi Lojewski

Mother’s Name: Fatima Lojewski

GPA: 3.6

Clubs & Activities: Black Student Union President, Equity Team, Key Club, and National Honor Society

ASB: Student Representative on ESD School Board

Community Service: Peer tutor, Equity Alliance for Achievement

Significant School Project: Directed the MLK Jr. Assembly and the Diversity assembly as well as smaller projects that recognize students of color at MHS.

Future Educational Goals: Graduate from WSU with a Criminal Justice degree and a minor in Ethnic Studies.

Future Career Goals: Advocating for young people of color in the criminal justice or educational system.





Student Name: Orion Herman

Mother’s Name: Sandra Herman

Father’s Name: Brian Herman

GPA: 3.97

Clubs & Activities: Link coordinator (sophomore, junior, and senior year)

ASB: Freshman senator; Sophomore senator; Executive Secretary – Junior and Senior years

Athletics: Elite Hockey – freshman, sophomore and senior years

Honors: Everett Youth Hockey student of the month (October 2016)

NAPHL all academic team (2015-16)

Awards: Leadership award (2016 Air Force Academy hockey camp)

Youth Merit Award for service, dependability, and leadership, from local Rotary Club (November 2017)

Community Service: Coaching beginner hockey players for Seattle Junior Hockey Association (2012-17)

Current Employment: Bicycle mechanic at Gregg’s Lynnwood Cycle

Future Educational Goals: To attend the United States Naval Academy or Montana State University for aerospace engineering.

Future Career Goals: Anything that will allow me to provide a great life for my family.