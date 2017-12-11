Lynnwood, Meadowdale high school Students of the Month for November

Lynnwood High School

Student name: Vanessa Liana Guinto

Mother’s name: Rhodora Guinto

Father’s name: Joe Guinto

GPA: 4.0

Clubs and activities: I am currently participating in service-based clubs in school such as Key Club, Tri-M and National Honor Society. Outside of school I volunteered at Swedish Medical Center through a program called COPE Health Scholars for about one year.

Athletics: I have played volleyball at Lynnwood High School for four years.

Honors: Throughout high school I have taken many honor and AP classes and am currently taking four AP classes: Physics, Literature and Composition, U.S. Government and Politics and Calculus BC.

Awards: I earned Second Team All Wesco honors this past year in volleyball and have also been on the Principal’s List for Academic Honor Roll since my freshman year.

Community service: Much of my community service is done through clubs but I have also spent time tutoring at local schools. The biggest service project that I have planned is our school’s Tri-M food drive and I’m really excited to see how it goes this year!

Current employment: I am currently working at AMC at Alderwood Mall.

Future educational goals: In the future I plan to attend a four-year university – hopefully the University of Washington (Go Dawgs!) – and major in biochemistry and minor in business. After earning my bachelor’s degree, I hope to continue my academics in medical school and carry on my education practicing medicine.

Future career goals: My dream career is really anything in health care. Both my parents are nurses and the amount of knowledge they have about the body and what effects it has always drawn me to science. My interest in medicine really peaked when I started volunteering at Swedish Medical Center as I experienced more of what a career in health care is like and I became particularly interested in anesthesiology.

Student name: Ernesto Martinez-Ibarra

Mother’s name: Alma Ibarra

GPA: 3.794

Clubs and activities: FBLA and Key club

Future education goals: To attend a community college, then transfer to a four-year university.

Future career goals: To work as a software developer.

Meadowdale High School

Student name: Okeoma Okoro

Mother’s name: Chidinma Okoro

Father’s name: Ojimadu Okoro

Clubs and activities: National Honor Society, Link Crew

Athletics: Boys Basketball

Future education goals: Medical doctor

Future career goals: Professional basketball player

Student name: Abbie Glickman

Mother’s name: Rina Redrup

Father’s name: Steven Glickman

Clubs and activities: Link Crew, National Honor Society

Athletics: I’m on the Varsity Women’s Team for the Everett Rowing Association. Additionally, I played basketball through 11th grade for my high school team.

Awards: I have received the Silver President’s Volunteer Service Award for community service, and the AP Scholar with Honor Award in academics. In sports, I’ve received two Varsity letters and Most Valuable Novice for rowing, and a Varsity letter, Most Inspirational and the True Blue Award for basketball.

Community service: I peer-tutor during the school year and have spent past summers volunteering for rowing or basketball camps.

Current employment: Lifeguard at Lynnwood Recreation Center

Future education goals: I plan to attend college and study in the sciences. In particular, I am interested in Physics, Mathematics and Astronomy.

Future career goals: Ballerina astronaut

Anything else you’d like us to know? I love my parents; I wouldn’t be where I am now without them, and I don’t think they get enough appreciation for how much work they do.